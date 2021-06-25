Police looking for Richmond woman missing since May

Amanda Hargrave, 31, is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for a woman who has been reported missing since last month.

Police say Amanda Hargrave, 31, last made contact with her family on May 23. She was believed to have been living in the 3100 block of Ellwood Avenue. Her family said she has been out of contact with them for five weeks, which is unusual for Hargrave.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is to call Major Crimes detectives at 804-646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.