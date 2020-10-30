Police looking for suspect in Chamberlayne Avenue stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week.

Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding for Marks.

Anyone who knows where Marks is should contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712.

