Police looking for suspect in Chamberlayne Avenue stabbing

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Nathaniel marks

Nathaniel Marks is wanted for malicious wounding. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week.

Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding for Marks.

Anyone who knows where Marks is should contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events