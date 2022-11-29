RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in its search for two suspects accused of robbery and carjacking on VCU’s MCV campus on Tuesday. Police believe the suspects may also be connected to an accident on Interstate 95 near the Broad Street exit.

On Nov. 29 at approximately 3 p.m., the VCU and Richmond Police Departments received an alert of a robbery and carjacking in a VCU parking facility located at 515 North 13th St.

According to a release from VCU Police, when officers arrived at the scene, the victim in the incident told them he had parked his car in the facility and was walking toward an elevator when he heard two people yelling for help. The victim told the officers that when he stopped to check on the two individuals — identified as the suspects — they physically assaulted him, took his car keys and other personal belongings. The two suspects then drove away in the victim’s green 2015 Lexus. Police said the victim reported minor injuries from the incident.

After they responded to the reported robbery and carjacking, VCU Police learned that a car accident had occurred earlier in the day on Interstate 95, near Exit 74C. Two suspects fled from the scene of the accident for unknown reasons and entered VCU’s MCV campus, according to police reports.

According to VCU Police, detectives believe the two suspects who ran from the accident committed the robbery and carjacking at the parking facility on the MCV campus.

The VCU Police Department has released the following photos from VCU security cameras as well as descriptions of the two suspects:

Photos courtesy of VCU Police.

Suspect 1: The first suspect was seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants and yellow and black shoes. He was described as having a faded haircut.

Suspect 2: The second suspect was wearing a green hoodie with a black jacket over it, blue jeans and black shoes.

VCU Police is handling the carjacking and robbery investigation while Virginia State Police is handling the I-95 accident investigation. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196 or VSP at 804-674-2000.