RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is looking for a fugitive who was previously found guilty of two charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

According to VADOC, 37-year-old John Allove Shifflett is wanted for probation violation. Shifflett’s probation stems from previous convictions of indecent liberties with a child, as well as carnal knowledge of a child aged 13 or 14.

Shifflett was convicted in Albemarle County, but his last known address is 3220 Enslow Avenue in the Richmond’s North Highland Park neighborhood.

Shifflett is described as a 5-foot 7-inch white man who weighs 223 pounds and has brown eyes and hair. He has a tattoo of a jester on his left arm, a tattoo of a skull on his upper back and a tattoo of the letter “L” on his left hand.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Shifflett or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call local police or the VADOC Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764.