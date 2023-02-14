RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of a woman on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, officers were called to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after a man — now identified as 29-year-old Dajon Baskerville of Richmond — reported he had shot his girlfriend.

Upon their arrival, officers heard a shot fired from within an apartment, according to police. They immediately breached the door and found Baskerville with a woman — now identified as 31-year-old Summer Valentine of Richmond — who had been shot.

Valentine was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injury. Baskerville was taken into custody and a firearm was seized at the scene.

Police charged Baskerville with attempted murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are reportedly pending.

Officers did not fire their service weapons during the encounter, according to police. The homicide remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.