RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun inside a GRTC bus Monday night.

According to police, 33-year-old Larry Whitaker, Jr., of Richmond, was arrested and charged with shooting in an occupied vehicle, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II substance.

Around 9:45 p.m. on May 15, officers with the Fourth Precinct received several calls for random gunfire in the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor of Gilpin Court as well as a call for an armed individual on a GRTC bus in the area.

Upon their arrival to the area, police spoke with a GRTC employee who reported that a man — now believed to be Whitaker — had boarded a GRTC bus and threatened the driver.

Police said Whitaker fired one shot aboard the bus and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the bus to crash into a parked, unoccupied vehicle. When the bus came to a stop, Whitaker allegedly ran from the scene, heading north on Chamberlayne Avenue. No one on the bus was injured by the shot fired, according to police.

Using a description of the suspect, detectives found Whitaker in the parking lot of the Fourth Precinct at 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue. Following an investigation, Whitaker was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact Fourth Precinct Detective Sgt. M. Stella at 804-646-4656.