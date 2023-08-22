RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged by the Richmond Police Department and VCU Police after he allegedly threatened to shoot a victim during a robbery.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, officers were called to the 900 block of Grace Street for a reported robbery.

The victim reported that they had been approached by a man threatening to shoot them if they didn’t give him money. According to police, the victim gave the suspect $100 in cash out of fear.

VCU Police detectives assisted the Richmond Police Department with the robbery investigation, using security cameras from the scene to identify the suspect.

On Monday, Aug. 21, VCU Police officers spotted the suspect — now identified as 39-year-old Jamel Davis of Richmond — while patrolling West Broad Street. Davis was also identified as the suspect in a separate incident where he had asked a victim for money and accompanied them to an ATM on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Davis was arrested and charged by the Richmond Police Department with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. VCU Police charged Davis with obstruction of justice and aggressive panhandling.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.