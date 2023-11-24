RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man involved in a shooting that left a 3-year-old child with life-threatening injuries in Richmond’s East End.

Officers have arrested Joshua Aaron Reilly, 29, as part of an investigation of a shooting that took place on Nov. 16 at 9:43 a.m. in the 1900 block of Raven Street.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene they found a 3-year-old boy — who had been brought to the walkway of an apartment complex by family members — with a gunshot wound.

Officials said the child was transported to a nearby hospital and the injury is no longer considered life-threatening.

At this time, police believe the child was shot by accident while in an apartment.

Reilly has been charged with allowing access to firearms by a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

The Richmond Police Department is no longer looking for suspects, but they encourage anyone with more information about this incident to call Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494.