Police identify man killed in I-95 crash Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a man died after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 on Saturday night.

Virginia State Police responded at 11:28 p.m. to the 78-mile marker on southbound I-95 where they found a Nissan Altima that had veered left, struck the jersey wall, and overturned several times.

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Nissan Altima was 30-year-old Devonta Davis of Carson, Va.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital — due to the result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

