Police: Man fighting for his life after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police says a man is fighting for his life following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers told 8News they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Cofer Road just before 2 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police add a vehicle was damaged as it veered off the roadway and caught fire. The incident resulted in injuries to a woman, who police say, was also taken to the hospital.
Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, however.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Division are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
