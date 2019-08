RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in Richmond on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Redd Street at 7:46 p.m., a release from Richmond Police said. When they arrived, authorities located a man who was shot.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

