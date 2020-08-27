Police: Man in his 20s killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police on Thursday identified the victim in a fatal shooting that took place in the city over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue around 3 a.m. on Aug. 22 for reports of a shooting in the area. Authorities found a man in his 20s, identified as Jamarea D. Whitlow, in his car with gunshot wounds.

Whitlow was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.