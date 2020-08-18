Police: Man, juvenile shot in South Richmond

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street following reports of a shooting and found both victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway after a man and a juvenile were shot in South Richmond.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street following reports of a shooting and found both victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male was taken to a local hospital, while the juvenile was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

