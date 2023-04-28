RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a reported shooting near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 40-year-old Marcus Dobson of Richmond — down and unresponsive in a grass area near a parking lot. According to police, Dobson had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine Dobson’s cause and manner of death.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, two students were shot in a parking lot at George Wythe High School across the street.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570.