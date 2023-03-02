(Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a North Side store robbery that occurred in early January.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a man entered a store in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. According to police, a store surveillance camera captured the man attempting to leave the store without paying for several items.

An employee reportedly attempted to intervene but the suspect threatened to assault them with an object. The man was last seen running from the store, heading westbound on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Fourth Precinct Detective D. Marakovitz at 804-646-4636.