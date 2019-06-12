1  of  5
Police: Man shot, critically hurt in Richmond’s East End

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday. 

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg was found at the scene. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing.  

