Police: Man shot, critically hurt in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday.

According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man, who had been shot in the leg was found at the scene. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

