RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man was shot in South Richmond late Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Clarkson Road. Officers were called to the scene just after 10:30 a.m.

According to a Richmond Police spokesperson, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

At this time, there’s no information about the shooter or what led to the incident.