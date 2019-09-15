1  of  6
Breaking News
Richmond Police investigating 2 separate deadly shootings Police: Man shot, killed in southside Richmond parking lot Police searching for man who robbed Chesterfield Wells Fargo at gunpoint Death investigation underway in Petersburg Search underway for armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield Police: 3 seriously injured in Petersburg crash

Police: Man shot, killed in southside Richmond parking lot

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police sirens generic_394060

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man died in a parking lot in Southside Richmond from a gunshot wound.

The man described as a black male in his 30s was discovered shot by RPD officers working an off-duty assignment around 2:00 a.m. RPD said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road.

According to police, medical assistance was given but the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events