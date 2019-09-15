Police: Man shot, killed in southside Richmond parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man died in a parking lot in Southside Richmond from a gunshot wound.

The man described as a black male in his 30s was discovered shot by RPD officers working an off-duty assignment around 2:00 a.m. RPD said the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road.

According to police, medical assistance was given but the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.