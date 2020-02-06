Police: Man shot to death inside Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after police say a man was shot and killed inside a convenience store Wednesday night. Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act.
Officers were called to the corner of Fairfield Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike, at the 804 Market, around 9:20 p.m. following reports of a shooting.
Richmond Police Chief Will Smith told 8News on scene that the shooting victim was shot in the back of the convenience store. Police believe the suspect walked into the store and targeted the victim.
Detectives remain on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
