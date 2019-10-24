Police: Pedestrian struck in Richmond hit-and-run expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was struck by a car Thursday while crossing the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue in Richmond.

Richmond police said officers responded to the intersection at 6 p.m. and found an adult male who said he was hit by a grey SUV. The driver left the scene, according to police.

The man who was hit suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Authorities ask that you share any information you may have with Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

