RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old Hopewell man earlier this year.

Rico Albert, 42, of Richmond, has been identified as the suspect in the homicide. He is described by police as 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 235 pounds.

“The public should not approach Albert as he is considered dangerous,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, officers were at the scene of a traffic collision in the 300 block of Richmond Highway when they were approached and notified of a shooting.

According to police, a man — now identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Hopewell — was shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway.

Police said Johnson was being taken to the hospital when the other occupants of the vehicle saw the officers and notified them.

“Officers called for the Richmond Ambulance Authority which responded and transported him to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Anyone who knows Albert or his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with further information can contact Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.