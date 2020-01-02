Police: Missing Richmond woman last seen Christmas Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Christmas Day.

The family of Lena Wolfe, 21, of the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, is concerned for her safety due to a mental health condition and prior issues with substance abuse.

Wolfe is approximately 5’ 6” and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees Lena Wolfe or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: