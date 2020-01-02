1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: Missing Richmond woman last seen Christmas Day Death investigation underway after decomposed body found in Prince George County

Police: Missing Richmond woman last seen Christmas Day

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Christmas Day.

The family of Lena Wolfe, 21, of the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, is concerned for her safety due to a mental health condition and prior issues with substance abuse. 

Wolfe is approximately 5’ 6” and weighs about 120 pounds. 

Anyone who sees Lena Wolfe or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events