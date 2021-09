A Richmond police spokesman said preliminary reports indicate the man operating the motorcycle collided with the bus at the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd streets at 1:47 p.m. (Photo provided to 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist crashed into the back of a GRTC bus at a Richmond intersection on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A Richmond police spokesman said preliminary reports indicate the man operating the motorcycle collided with the bus at the intersection of East Broad and North 2nd streets at 1:47 p.m. Details on potential injuries are not available at this time, police said.

