Richmond police need help identifying man found dead on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead early Sunday morning.

The department said abt about 7:06 a.m. on Jan. 24, an unknown man with no identification was found dead in the 6700 block of Three Chopt Road. RPD said no foul play is suspected.

Police describe the man as a white, in is late teens or early twenties, has hazel eyes, dark hair and a slim build. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a tan long sleeve shirt with a design on the front, grey shoes and had a tan backpack. Photos of the clothing are pictured below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 510-4183 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.