Police: No charges in deadly GRTC bus collision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said Thursday that no charges will be filed in connection with last month’s deadly collision involving a pedestrian and GRTC bus.

The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on October 8 at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Bowe Street. Eight passengers were on the bus when it struck a woman who was crossing W. Broad Street.

The woman, who has been identified as 32-year-old Alice E. Woodson, of Monument Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After a full investigation from the Crash Team and after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed in this incident,” Richmond Police said in a release.

Woodson lived two blocks away from the scene of the crash in the Stuart Court Apartments on Monument Avenue. The apartment’s property management company described Woodson as a longtime resident and animal lover.

8News spoke with a man, Justin Kay, who rushed to Woodson’s side moments after hearing the accident from his apartment. He said there wasn’t much he could do to save the woman, describing the scene as “pretty horrific.”

“Took one look and knew that there’s nothing I could personally do that would help in any sort of major way,” said Kay, who has experience working medical emergencies. “My first thought was to check breathing, check pulse and start CPR and rescue breathing.”

