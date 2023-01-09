RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police officer shot him during a narcotics investigation home search.

Police conducting a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation obtained a search warrant for a home on the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. At around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, Richmond Police officers entered the home after they announced their presence several times, police said.

A man who police believe was holding a gun was shot as officers were executing the search warrant. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, police say.

Several guns have been recovered from the scene, including the one police say was believed to be in the hands of the man during the shooting.

Police say an investigation is ongoing, and report that more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”