Police: Overturned tractor-trailer loaded with watermelons causes fuel spill

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned Wednesday afternoon at the Bells Roads exit in Richmond. The crash, which occurred off Interstate-95 South, caused roughly 150 gallons of diesel fuel to spill just before 4 p.m. 

Virginia State Police says the watermelons have to be unloaded before the vehicle can be put upright and moved from the area. The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not identified, was taken to VCU Medical Center with minor injuries.  

Richmond Fire said crews were working to prevent the diesel fuel to spill into the storm drains following the crash. 

“We’re stopping and preventing it from getting into the storm drains,” a Richmond Fire spokesperson told 8News. 

The crash is under investigation, police said. 

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

