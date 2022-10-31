RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday while walking on Orcutt Lane in Richmond, police said.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Orcutt Lane just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and found the man in the grassy drainage area on the south side of the road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Richmond police claim its crash team determined the man was on the road walking towards Broad Rock Boulevard when he was hit. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671.