RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the city’s East End.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, police responded to a reported shooting at a McDonald’s located at 1800 East Broad Street. When police arrived on scene, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was shot at the 2003 block of Williamsburg Road and drove to the McDonald’s in their car afterward.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police continue to investigate this incident and encourage anyone with information to call Detective S. Donald at 804-646-6456.