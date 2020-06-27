Police: Person shot on N 30th Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say an adult male victim has sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police units responded to the 200 block of N. 30th Street at approximately 4 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, RPD units found one adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still on scene observing the area and collecting evidence.

There is no suspect information at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge those with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

