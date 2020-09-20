Police presence and investigators in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Thomas Nelson Community College announced Friday that it would continue to offer most of its classes online during the spring 2021 semester.

"With the threat posed by the pandemic still very much upon us, this approach represents the safest and most prudent choice we can make to serve you this spring," Glenn DuBois, Chancellor of TNCC said in a statement. "We will continue to follow the science in this matter and take guidance from public health agencies. Indeed, public health experts say moving into the traditional cold and flu season will do nothing to slow down the spread of COVID-19. "