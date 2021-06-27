Police presence at apartment complex in Richmond’s southside on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Richmond Police Department had a portion of an apartment complex taped off Sunday afternoon in the city’s southside investigating a potential shooting.

Police responded to Blandy Ave. near German School Rd. just after 12:30 p.m.

So far no details are available from police about a victim or a suspect. 8News is working to obtain more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

