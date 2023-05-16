UPDATE: According to the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department, the response was due to a false alarm. According to employees of the hospital who spoke to 8News on scene, a recently installed new safety system may have been the cause of the false alarm that prompted the amount of armed law enforcement officers.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several armed police officers were seen responding to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s Northside campus.

Richmond Police Department officers were seen in the area of the Virginia Treatment Center for Children on the 1300 block of Sherwood Avenue in the early afternoon of Tuesday, May 16, with firearms drawn.

According to Richmond Police, it is not believed that there is an active threat inside the hospital at this time.

