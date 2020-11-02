Police presence seen on Monument Avenue near Robert E. Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a police presence gathered at the circle around the Robert E. Lee monument on Sunday evening. Under 10 police vehicles were seen in the area.

Police units blocked off the area surrounding the monument around 6:30 p.m. As of 7:15 p.m. the police presence has dispersed.

Small groups of people are gathered near the statue, 8News reporters are not witnessing any tension in the area as of 6:45 p.m.

Earlier this evening an 8News reporter witnessed motor vehicle congestion in the area. A photo from 7:00 p.m. shows tire tracks in the median of Monument Avenue.

There are a few damaged Trump campaign signs and flags on Monument Avenue.

