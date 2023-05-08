A woman who police believe may have been from the Richmond area was found dead on the side of a road in York County. (Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The York County-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the case of the Richmond woman found shot dead near Yorktown Beach in York County — including a description of the suspect vehicle.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road near Yorktown Beach saw a woman lying on the side of the road. The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Tyosha Tanique Mitchell of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

It is believed that Mitchell was “forcibly taken” from her home on the 2700 block of Bethel Street in Richmond. According to police, the vehicle suspected to be involved in Mitchell’s abduction and murder is described as a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata from between 2012 and 2016.

Anyone who was in the area of the 2700 block of Bethel Street in Richmond’s East End between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday — or on Old Williamsburg Road near Yorktown Beach between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday — and believed they may have seen the car described or has information related to this case is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tipline at 757-890-4999. Police are also asking anyone who lives in the above areas to review security camera footage for a car matching the one described.