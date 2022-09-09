RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The families of two homicide victims are offering a $10,000 reward to help solve the murders of Jermorlo Bulter and Demetrise Simmons.

Butler, 38, and Simmons, 42, were found shot in a home on Rosetta Street on Friday, May 6.

Richmond police officers responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. Butler died at the scene. Simmons died later that day at the hospital.

Jeffrey Crewell, with the Richmond Police Department, said at a briefing on Sept. 9 that investigators believe the murder happened 10 hours before officers responded. “It’ll take the smallest amount of details to push us over the edge to get to the point where we can make an arrest in the case,” he said.

Investigators now say new information revealed the double murder happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

The families of Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons announce a $10k reward for information around the murders of their loved ones. (Photo: The Richmond Police Department)

42-year-old Demetrise Simmons and 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler (Photo Credit: Tanya Williams)

42-year-old Demetrise Simmons. (Photo Credit: Tanya Williams)

38-year-old Jermorlo Butler (Photo Credit: Tanya Williams)

The families of Butler and Simmons gathered in the Fairfield Court neighborhood to also announce a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Simmons’ mother Tanya Williams said she is pleading for someone to come forward. “I think about her every day. I cry every day,” she said. “Please, if you know something, say something.”

Jermorlo’s mother said her son and Simmons were well-loved. Her family won’t stop until they get justice. “They were kind, loving people,” she said. “They took away an uncle to two nephews that loved him and looked up to him very much so.”

The families are certain someone knows something that can help police track down their loved ones’ killer.

“We forgive you,” Demetrise’s sister Kendra Simmons said. “Just step up and turn yourself in or tell the information. We don’t have our jewel, but we have you to give us some type of peace.”

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department or Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.