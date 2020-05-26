Police respond near VCU campus after shots fired

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have responded to a shots fired incident near campus Monday night.

No word on if anybody was struck, but according to a VCU Alert sent out at 10 p.m., locals were asked to avoid the 300 block of W. Broad Street following reports of a shooting.

An 8News is on scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: