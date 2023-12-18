RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a synagogue in the city’s Southside following a bomb threat, but no bomb was found.

According to police, Third Precinct officers responded to Congregation Or Ami, located at 9400 Huguenot Road, at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, after the department was made aware of a bomb threat.

The RPD Bomb Team responded to the synagogue and checked the building for any dangerous items. No threat was found, and the bomb team cleared the synagogue for use.

Richmond police sent information from the response to the FBI’s Richmond Office, which is the lead investigator on this incident.