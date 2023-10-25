RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot near Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Monroe Park Campus on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 a.m., VCU and Richmond police responded to 122 S. Belvidere St., for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to VCU Police, witnesses say two males drove up to the 7-Eleven on South Belvidere Street and were involved in a scuffle. The driver then shot the victim in the chest before driving off.

The suspect was last seen driving a blue Ford Taurus, heading westbound on Cumberland Street.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation and nearby residents have been told to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 804-646-5112.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates