RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a shooting was reported near the 300 block of W. Cary Street. When Richmond officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a VCU alert send to students and staff Thursday morning, police believe two male suspects were involved in the shooting.

One suspect, a Black man, was believed to be wearing grey shorts, a white shirt, white slide shows and white socks. There is no description for the second suspect, but police say both suspects could be driving a green Honda.

Richmond police are currently investigating the shooting and VCU police are increasing patrols in the area.

