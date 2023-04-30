RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot outside the K Food Store on the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

There is a moderate police presence on the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond’s Southside. (Photo: Antonio Tamayo)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.