RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A student of George Wythe High School remains in critical condition after a double shooting that occurred outside the school on Thursday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional law enforcement presence at Wythe High School today,” a spokesperson from Richmond Public Schools told 8News. “There will also be counselors available to assist students and staff who need to talk to someone.”

Students went into a lock and teach after units from the Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting call shortly after noon on Thursday, April 27.

Upon their arrival, officers found a boy with life-threatening injuries outside of the school in a wooded area by the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A second shooting victim, another boy, was found with non-life-threatening injuries soon after and was also taken to the hospital.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said the department believed there could be more than one suspect involved in the shooting.

“I’m not sure if they [the victims] went to school this morning, or if they were inside and came out during lunch,” Edwards said.

The high school is nearby the Belt Atlantic Apartments — one of Richmond’s crime hotspots, according to police. Later on Thursday evening, a man was killed in a reported shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments.