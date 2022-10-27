RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing of a woman in Richmond’s Southside in April.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Friday, April 1, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bainbridge Street for a reported stabbing.

When officers entered the residence, they found a woman — now identified as 59-year-old Michelle Manuel of Richmond — with apparent stab wounds. Manuel was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives re-classified the death investigation into a homicide and determined it was a domestic incident.

Detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 69-year-old Carl Williams of Richmond on Thursday, Oct. 27, after he was recently indicted for murder. Williams was arrested without incident, according to police.

Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Department

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes, Detective P. Ripley, at 804-646-0423.