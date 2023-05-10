RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a victim of a shooting on Frank Road was found at an Emporia hospital.

Around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, officers with the Richmond Police Department were notified by the Emporia Police Department that a shooting victim had arrived at their local hospital.

Upon further investigation, the Richmond Police Department determined that the victim had been shot in Richmond and attempted to transport themselves to the hospital in Emporia.

According to police, witnesses said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Frank Road.

The Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314.