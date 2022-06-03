RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an assault and robbery.

According to police, at around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the man pictured went into a convenience store on the 6200 block of Jahnke Road, sprayed chemicals into an employee’s eyes and stole a cash register from the business.

The suspect then left in a black 2012-2014 BMW 7 Series. He is described as standing about 6 feet tall, wearing black pants, a black jacket and a grey knit cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.