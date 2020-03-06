Police say speed on Fairmount in Richmond is reasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following an 8News investigation on speeding and crashes on Fairmount Avenue, Richmond police placed a speed trailer in the area for several weeks.

After analyzing the data, police said most drivers are traveling at a safe speed. Nearby residents said it was like a highway.

“They be coming through here like they on I-95,” Larry Dunlap told 8News in September.

During the investigation, 8News caught some speeders on Fairmount Ave., but data from the speed trailer found most drivers are close to the limit.

“The 85-percentile speed that came through this area was 30 miles per hour in a 25 mile an hour zone,” Richmond police Lt. Edward Capriglione explained.

Capriglione admitted that just seeing a speed trailer can cause people to pump the brakes and that police will continue to monitor the area because of concerns from residents.

“So, it is still a concern. There is still obviously a speeding issue,” he told 8News. “People aren’t going 25 but they are going a reasonable speed above that.”

The traffic division has been cracking down on speeders throughout the city. Speeding summonses increased 140 percent from 2018 to 2019, with officers writing more than 4,500 tickets last year.

Police said the addition of a roundabout at 25th street on Fairmount has been a big help in reducing crashes at that intersection.

“You don’t have people trying to beat a light or make a turn when they shouldn’t,” Capriglione said. “We had dozens and dozens of accidents at that.”

Police encourage residents to continue to report any issues they see.

