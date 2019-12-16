Missing man suffering from ‘several health conditions’ sought by police

1  of  4
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond need help to find a missing man suffering from “several health conditions,” according to a release.

Officers say Alvin A. Edwards, Jr., 63, was reported missing from Kindred Spirits Assisted Living Facility, located at 1206 N 28th Street.  He has not checked in with his family in over three days, which is unusual, according to officers. 

Edwards was last seen wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.  He is approximately 5-feet-9-inches and weighs about 200 pounds. Edwards also usually travels with a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com.

