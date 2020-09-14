Police searching for 3 people ‘suspected of committing acts of civil disorder’ during Richmond riots

Richmond police searching for three people for suspected acts of civil disorder. (Photos: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During the last couple of months civil unrest in the city of Richmond has persisted. This week Richmond Police said they are searching for three people suspected of committing acts of civil disorder during riots.

May 31, 2020

Police said the man pictured below is suspected of arson for an incident that happened in the alley in the 500 block of North Harrison Street.

July 25, 2020

The male in the black shirt is suspected of arson and vandalism over several hours on July 25, 2020. Police included a detail of a tattoo on his right arm.

August 29, 2020

Police said the woman in the black sweatshirt is suspected of assault and vandalism in the 2400 block of Monument Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Richmond Police Department Officer C. Foultz at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.