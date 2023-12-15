RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole a car near the university’s hospital.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, at about 9:30 a.m., an individual stole a 2003 black Hyundai Elantra sedan with a silver hood that had been left running in the Ambulatory Care Center, valet line at 417 N. 11th Street. The car had been left running by a member of the valet staff.

The 2003 black Hyundai Elantra sedan with a silver/gray hood was stolen from a valet line located at the Ambulatory Care Center, 417 N. 11th St. (Photo: VCU Police)

According to VCU police, the vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Leigh Street. The vehicle has a Virginia tag #V9064.

The suspect believed to have stolen the car was last seen wearing a multi-colored hat, black jacket and dark-colored vest. They also wore a red shirt, jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.