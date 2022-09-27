(Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and Richmond City Police Department are currently searching for a missing Richmond woman.

Katherine Engle, 58, is described as a five-foot four-inch tall White woman, weighing approximately 185 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

Engle was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20, wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. According to police, she has a mole on her bottom left lip and scars on her left wrist.

Anyone with information on Engle’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Richmond City Police Department at 804-646-5100.